Hong Kong: Stocks start on front foot

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks began Monday morning with healthy gains as traders cheered comments from a top US official that vaccines could begin to be rolled out in the next few weeks.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.8 per cent or 208.25 points to 26,659.79.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.2 per cent or 6.38 points to 3,384.10, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was flat, inching down 0.32 points to 2,289.19.

AFP