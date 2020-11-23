You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks start on front foot

Mon, Nov 23, 2020 - 10:54 AM

rk_hongkong-stock_231120.jpg
Hong Kong stocks began Monday morning with healthy gains as traders cheered comments from a top US official that vaccines could begin to be rolled out in the next few weeks.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks began Monday morning with healthy gains as traders cheered comments from a top US official that vaccines could begin to be rolled out in the next few weeks.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.8 per cent or 208.25 points to 26,659.79.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.2 per cent or 6.38 points to 3,384.10, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was flat, inching down 0.32 points to 2,289.19.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 23, 2020 10:47 AM
Transport

Siemens, Deutsche Bahn launch local hydrogen trains trial

[MUNICH] Siemens Mobility and Deutsche Bahn have started developing hydrogen-powered fuel cell trains and a filling...

Nov 23, 2020 10:32 AM
Life & Culture

Local tourism keeps 'Symbol of Hong Kong' junk boat afloat

[HONG KONG] The Dukling, a traditional Chinese junk boat frequently spotted around Hong Kong's picturesque Victoria...

Nov 23, 2020 10:28 AM
Transport

UK's richest man partners with Hyundai to make hydrogen happen

[LONDON] Jim Ratcliffe, Britain's richest man, is joining forces with Hyundai Motor Co in a bid to give hydrogen...

Nov 23, 2020 10:18 AM
Consumer

Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine could get UK approval this week: Telegraph

[LONDON] Britain could give regulatory approval to Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine this week, even before the...

Nov 23, 2020 10:17 AM
Companies & Markets

QT Vascular scraps S$1b RTO plan; shares fall amid heavy volume

CATALIST-LISTED medtech firm QT Vascular has dropped a proposed reverse takeover (RTO) involving a Mongolian mining...

UPDATED 26 min ago

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore Medical Council may take legal action against DoctorxDentist

Singapore GDP forecast to contract 6-6.5% for 2020; rebound expected next year: MTI

Last-minute pause in air travel bubble will inspire trust and confidence

OCBC to list tech-focused ETF on SGX

Crossing the PMET divide: Can every job be a good job?

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for