Hong Kong: Stocks start on positive note

Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday following the previous day's steep drop and as traders continued to take solace from good progress in the development of vaccines.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday following the previous day's steep drop and as traders continued to take solace from good progress in the development of vaccines.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.31 per cent or 81.22 points to 26,422.71.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.08 per cent or 2.77 points to 3,388.99, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.16 per cent or 3.64 points to 2,246.02.

AFP