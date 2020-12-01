You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks start on positive note

Tue, Dec 01, 2020

Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday following the previous day's steep drop and as traders continued to take solace from good progress in the development of vaccines.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The Hang Seng Index added 0.31 per cent or 81.22 points to 26,422.71.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.08 per cent or 2.77 points to 3,388.99, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.16 per cent or 3.64 points to 2,246.02.

AFP

