Hong Kong: Stocks start slightly higher on Friday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened with slight gains on Friday morning but investors remain nervous after another sharp drop on Wall Street led by the technology sector.

The Hang Sang Index added 0.16 per cent, or 39.09 points, to 24,352.63.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.28 per cent, or 9.04 points, to 3,225.78, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 0.44 per cent, or 9.45 points, to 2,119.79.

AFP