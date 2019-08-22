You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks start Thursday on front foot

Thu, Aug 22, 2019 - 9:56 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started on Thursday with small gains following a positive lead from Wall Street and more upbeat comments from Donald Trump regarding trade talks with China.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.06 per cent, or 15.89 points, to 26,285.93 at the open.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.25 per cent, or 7.33 points, to 2,887.66 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.25 per cent, or 3.98 points, to 1,576.60.

