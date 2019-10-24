You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks start Thursday with gains

Thu, Oct 24, 2019 - 10:00 AM

nz_hangseng_241053.jpg
Hong Kong stocks edged up in the first few minutes of Thursday, tracking a positive lead from Wall Street and on easing worries about a no-deal Brexit.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks edged up in the first few minutes of Thursday, tracking a positive lead from Wall Street and on easing worries about a no-deal Brexit.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.32 per cent, or 84.30 points, to 26,651.03.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.08 per cent, or 2.39 points, to 2,944.01, but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.06 per cent, or 1.02 points, to 1,617.38.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly