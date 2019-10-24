Hong Kong: Stocks start Thursday with gains

Hong Kong stocks edged up in the first few minutes of Thursday, tracking a positive lead from Wall Street and on easing worries about a no-deal Brexit.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks edged up in the first few minutes of Thursday, tracking a positive lead from Wall Street and on easing worries about a no-deal Brexit.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.32 per cent, or 84.30 points, to 26,651.03.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.08 per cent, or 2.39 points, to 2,944.01, but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.06 per cent, or 1.02 points, to 1,617.38.

AFP