Hong Kong: Stocks start Thursday with small gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday morning as minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting reaffirmed expectations that US interest rates will not rise this year.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.06 per cent, or 18.58 points, to 30,138.14.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching down 0.38 points to 3,241.55 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.08 per cent, or 1.46 points, to 1,777.82.

