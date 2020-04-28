You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks start Tuesday with fresh gains

Tue, Apr 28, 2020 - 9:47 AM

Hong Kong shares opened higher on Tuesday following a positive lead from Wall Street, with traders taking heart from further signs that the coronavirus outbreak is easing in several countries.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.50 per cent, or 120.98 points, to 24,401.12.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.16 per cent, or 4.50 points, to 2,819.99, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.11 per cent, or 1.90 points, to 1,739.94.

AFP

