Hong Kong: Stocks start Tuesday with gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened on a strong note on Tuesday on optimism over China-US trade talks and hopes for another Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.51 per cent, or 136.30 points, to 27,027.56.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.29 per cent, or 8.62 points, to 2,971.43 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.16 per cent, or 2.65 points, to 1,655.59.

AFP