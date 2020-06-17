You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks start Wednesday's session marginally higher

Wed, Jun 17, 2020 - 9:45 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday following the previous day's surge across world markets, though traders remained cautious owing to signs of a resurgence of the coronavirus in several cities that were emerging from lockdowns.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.08 per cent, or 19.30 points, to 24,363.39.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching up 0.92 points to 2,932.67 and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.19 per cent, or 3.56 points, to 1,901.90.

AFP

