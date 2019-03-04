You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks start week with fresh gains

Mon, Mar 04, 2019 - 4:27 PM

doc74bxfoxzakk1dbk8m6ii_doc6yk94c0zp0pzfkjl21t.jpg
Hong Kong and mainland stocks kicked off the week with gains, extending last week's rally as reports said China and the US were closing in on a deal to end their trade war.
REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong and mainland stocks kicked off the week with gains, extending last week's rally as reports said China and the US were closing in on a deal to end their trade war.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong added 0.51 per cent, or 147.42 points, to 28,959.59.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.12 per cent, or 33.57 points, to 3,027.58 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rallied 2.21 per cent, or 34.64 points, to 1,599.48.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Mar 4, 2019
Technology

Huawei presents a 5G litmus test, but Singapore likely to stay neutral

BT_20190304_CCQUEST1_3712005.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Garage

Quest Ventures raising two new funds totalling up to US$120m

BT_20190304_PGQOO_3712452.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Qoo10 sharpens focus on S-E Asia

Most Read

1 The Trump-Kim bromance: is the honeymoon over?
2 Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation
3 Hyflux reports S$916 million impairment for Tuaspring, other assets
4 Legaltech and the law: How tech will change the practice
5 Florence Residences sells close to 60 units on launch weekend

Must Read

Mar 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore must diversify and not overly rely on any market: Chan Chun Sing

Mar 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore 2nd in ranking of world's most innovative intellectual property offices

Mar 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Businesses that take up EDG funding must commit to 'fulfilment of worker outcomes': Koh Poh Koon

Mar 4, 2019
Technology

Huawei presents a 5G litmus test, but Singapore likely to stay neutral

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening