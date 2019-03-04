Hong Kong: Stocks start week with fresh gains

Hong Kong and mainland stocks kicked off the week with gains, extending last week's rally as reports said China and the US were closing in on a deal to end their trade war.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong and mainland stocks kicked off the week with gains, extending last week's rally as reports said China and the US were closing in on a deal to end their trade war.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong added 0.51 per cent, or 147.42 points, to 28,959.59.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.12 per cent, or 33.57 points, to 3,027.58 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rallied 2.21 per cent, or 34.64 points, to 1,599.48.

AFP