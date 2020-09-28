Hong Kong: Stocks start week with gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares rallied more than one per cent Monday following a strong lead from Wall Street with market heavyweight HSBC boosted by news its biggest stakeholder had increased its investment in the firm.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.04 per cent, or 240.63 points, to 23,476.05.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.06 per cent, or 1.88 points, to 3,217.53, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.75 per cent, or 16.17 points, to 2,126.88.

AFP