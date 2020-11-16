Hong Kong: Stocks start week with gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started the week on a positive note Monday, in line with an Asia-wide rally following a record close on Wall Street fuelled by hopes over a coronavirus vaccine.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.86 per cent, or 224.81 points, to 26,381.67.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.11 per cent, or 36.86 points, to 3,346.97, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.93 per cent, or 21.16 points, to 2,289.82.

AFP