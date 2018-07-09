You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks start week with rallies

Mon, Jul 09, 2018 - 4:46 PM

Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks rallied Monday as investors tracked a positive lead from Wall Street fuelled by healthy jobs data, while bargain buyers moved in after recent hefty losses.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.32 per cent, or 372.88 points, to finish at 28,688.50.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 2.47 per cent, or 67.88 points, to 2,815.11 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, advanced 2.51 per cent, or 38.56 points, to 1,574.54.

