Hong Kong: Stocks start with gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday, starting the new decade on a positive note, after China's central bank said it would reduce the amount of cash it must keep in reserve as it looks to bolster the economy.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.21 per cent, or 59.62 points, to 28,249.37.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.53 per cent, or 16.22 points, to 3,066.34 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.68 per cent, or 11.68 points, to 1,734.63.

AFP