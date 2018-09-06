You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks suffer fresh steep losses

Thu, Sep 06, 2018 - 4:44 PM

AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks tanked again on Thursday, extending the previous day's 2.6 per cent drop, as a brewing crisis in emerging markets sent investors running for safety, while the China-US trade row is also dragging on confidence.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.99 per cent, or 269.03 points, to close at 26,974.82.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.47 per cent, or 12.75 points, to 2,691.59, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.72 per cent, or 10.39 points, to 1,431.86.

