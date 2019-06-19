Hong Kong: Stocks surge on renewed trade hopes

Hong Kong shares surged more than two per cent at the open on Wednesday after Donald Trump said he had held "very good" talks with Xi Jinping on trade and the two sides would restart negotiations ahead a meeting next week.

The Hang Seng Index rallied 2.64 per cent, or 726.10 points, to 28,224.87.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.87 per cent, or 53.96 points, to 2,944.12 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 2.52 per cent, or 37.89 points, to 1,542.46.

AFP