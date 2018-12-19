Hong Kong: Stocks tick higher at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday morning as bargain-buyers moved in after the previous day's big losses, while they await the end of a crucial US Federal Reserve policy meeting later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.18 per cent, or 46.43 points, to 25,860.68.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched 0.08 per cent, or 2.03 points, higher to 2,578.68 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.11 per cent, or 1.42 points, to 1,313.97.

