Hong Kong stocks tumble most in Asia before Carrie Lam's briefing at 3pm

Fri, Oct 04, 2019 - 2:41 PM

AK_hkstocks_0410.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell before a briefing by the city's senior officials, where they are expected to invoke emergency laws to ban mask wearing.

The MSCI Hong Kong Index dropped 2.1 per cent at 2.16pm. Property developers were the biggest losers, with Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. poised for the biggest drop in two months. The Hang Seng Index slid 1.9 per cent below the key 26,000 point level. Hong Kong's markets are closed on Monday for a holiday.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam and her government officials will meet the press at 3pm according to an official statement, which gave no reason for the briefing. Traders speculated measures other than the mask ban will be announced given the list of attendees includes eight senior ministers.

BLOOMBERG

