You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks tumble on trade worries

Mon, Aug 26, 2019 - 6:07 PM

file76tvpf271gx1jh622k14.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks tumbled on Monday after US President Donald Trump and China ramped up their trade war with fresh tariffs, while investors were also spooked by more violent clashes between police and protesters in the city.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.91 per cent, or 499.00 points, to 25,680.33.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.17 per cent, or 33.86 points, to 2,863.57 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, reteated 0.77 per cent, or 12.13 points, to 1,566.57.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_260819_2.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hong Kong turmoil may re-route some IPOs to Singapore

BP_health_260819_6.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
Garage

Singapore healthtech startups attract US$105m in 2018

BP_Vietnam_260819_5.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
ASEAN Business

Vietnam to see strong growth in 2019, unlikely to face US tariffs: reports

Must Read

Aug 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing output dips 0.4% in July, beating forecasts

sg3.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_SG_260819_2.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hong Kong turmoil may re-route some IPOs to Singapore

GCB at 7 Chestnut Crescent.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
Real Estate

Bukit Panjang GCB up for auction with S$9m asking price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly