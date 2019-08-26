Hong Kong: Stocks tumble on trade worries

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks tumbled on Monday after US President Donald Trump and China ramped up their trade war with fresh tariffs, while investors were also spooked by more violent clashes between police and protesters in the city.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.91 per cent, or 499.00 points, to 25,680.33.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.17 per cent, or 33.86 points, to 2,863.57 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, reteated 0.77 per cent, or 12.13 points, to 1,566.57.

AFP