You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks up at start of trade on Tuesday

Tue, Jan 19, 2021 - 9:42 AM

nz_hangseng_190147.jpg
Hong Kong stocks rose in the first few minutes of Tuesday, extending the previous day's rally, as investors await congressional testimony from Joe Biden's Treasury secretary pick Janet Yellen.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose in the first few minutes of Tuesday, extending the previous day's rally, as investors await congressional testimony from Joe Biden's Treasury secretary pick Janet Yellen.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.82 per cent, or 237.40 points, to 29,100.17.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching up 0.13 points to 3,596.36, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was marginally higher, adding 0.05 per cent, or 1.09 points, to 2,402.87.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 19, 2021 10:37 AM
Life & Culture

Michelin awards first star to vegan restaurant in France

[BORDEAUX] A vegan restaurant in the French southwest on Monday won a Michelin Guide star, the first for a...

Jan 19, 2021 10:37 AM
Energy & Commodities

Biden's rejection of pipeline throws 'wrench' in Canada, US ties

[OTTAWA] Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is eager to turn the page on four years of strained ties with Canada's...

Jan 19, 2021 10:31 AM
Government & Economy

Pandemic reveals hidden poverty in wealthy Japan

[TOKYO] Yuichiro welled up as he collected a food parcel at a Tokyo outreach event offering help to the growing...

Jan 19, 2021 09:50 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares jump 1% on reports Queensland to lift lockdown curbs

[BENGALURU] Australian shares climbed 1 per cent on Tuesday as investors bet on news that Queensland state was set...

Jan 19, 2021 09:45 AM
Government & Economy

Biden team says US will not lift travel bans, despite Trump statement

[WASHINGTON] US President-elect Joe Biden's spokeswoman quickly dismissed Donald Trump's announcement on Monday that...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Trump lifting Covid-19 travel restrictions on Europe, UK, Brazil: sources

Laid off during crisis, she went on to found a company worth S$8m

Singapore government keeping close watch on property market

Property market must remain stable so young Singaporeans can own homes: DPM

SIA can be the world's first vaccinated international airline

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for