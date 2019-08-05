You are here

Home > Stocks

Hot stock: DBS falls 3.4% on ex dividend basis, Hong Kong exposure

Mon, Aug 05, 2019 - 12:47 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

AK_dbs_0508.jpg
Shares of Singapore's largest bank fell on Monday morning after the stock went ex dividend, and from the weight of its Hong Kong exposure as intensifying protests in the city drew a warning from its leader that the territory was nearing an "extremely dangerous situation".
PHOTO: ST FILE

SHARES of Singapore's largest bank fell on Monday morning after the stock went ex dividend, and from the weight of its Hong Kong exposure as intensifying protests in the city drew a warning from its leader that the territory was nearing an "extremely dangerous situation".

At  11.34am, DBS shares were down by 3.4 per cent or 88 Singapore cents to S$25.37.

Shares of DBS are now trading on an ex-dividend basis. This means that the shares are currently trading without the right to receive the dividend of 30 cents per share, as declared by the bank as part of its second quarter results.

For the most recent second quarter, Hong Kong accounted for 24 per cent of the group’s net profit, or S$385 million for the three months ended June 30. Out of the group’s total income of S$3.55 billion, Hong Kong contributed around S$707 million or 19.9 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In 2018, DBS Hong Kong accounted for 20.8 per cent or S$2.74 billion of the group’s income, and 24 per cent or S$1.36 billion of the group’s net profit. Growth of its Hong Kong unit also outperformed Singapore in 2018.

Other Singapore banks were also trading weaker in the early morning trading session, with UOB down 0.5 per cent or 12 Singapore cents at S$25.88 cum dividend; and OCBC Bank down 1.2 per cent or 13 cents to S$11.08 cum dividend as at 12.28pm. 

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam her first press conference in two weeks on Monday accused pro-democracy protesters of trying to "destroy" the city in a dramatic escalation of rhetoric after two months of rallies and clashes. The warning came amid more strikes and travel chaos with hundreds of flights cancelled and train services suspended. 

Editor's Choice

file76ahahrhaat9dvcedmt.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Global

Low rates posing a challenge for long-term portfolios

file758uj7i5tu1i3nwf6x4.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
ASEAN Business

Engaging tomorrow's customers: The opportunity in Asean

BT_20190805_KRTOWERS_3854150.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

US fund manager in exclusive due diligence for Bugis Junction Towers

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

AK_sgx3_0108.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Stocks

STI plunges 2% amid risk aversion, US-China trade escalation

AK_ocbc_0508.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore bank shares hit over mounting unrest in Hong Kong, escalating trade war

AK_cl_0508.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Hong Kong leader says protests pushing city to 'very dangerous situation'

Aug 5, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: JMH, JSH, Jardine C&C, Keppel, Genting, AEI, Broadway, XMH, KLW

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly