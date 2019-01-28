You are here

Home > Stocks

Indian tycoon races to end mess that erased US$1.6b off Zee's value

Mon, Jan 28, 2019 - 11:16 AM

[MUMBAI] Indian media tycoon Subhash Chandra scrambled over the weekend to stem a crisis that wiped US$1.6 billion off his flagship Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.'s market value on Friday and threatened to derail his plans to sell a stake in the company.

Shares of India's biggest television network and group company Dish TV India Ltd plunged more than 25 per cent in the last two hours of trading after news website The Wire published a report questioning the group's links to a company that's being probed by the country's Serious Fraud Investigation Office. Essel group, the Chandra-led conglomerate, released statements on Friday and Sunday denying the allegations.

The group reached an understanding with its lenders, who agreed that there won't be "any event of default declared due to the steep fall in price," Essel said Sunday in a statement.

On Friday, Zee's chief executive officer Punit Goenka told investors on a call that the share plunge won't hit Mr Chandra's plans to sell half of his stake in Zee. Mr Chandra, 68, later that evening issued an open letter blaming poor investments in the infrastructure sector combined with its exposure to the failed lender Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd for the group's rising debt and apologized to his investors and creditors for the conglomerate's financial woes.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Chandra, who started Zee in 1992, is seeking a strategic investor to help him fend off competition from Netflix, Amazon.com and hundreds of local TV channels vying to tap India's booming demand for content. Plunging shares may hinder those plans and his attempts at reducing debt. Mr Goenka sought to ease concerns by saying that Zee is also trying to sell stressed assets for an enterprise value of 200 billion rupees (S$3.81 billion).

"There's no change to business fundamentals," Kapil Singh and Siddhartha Bera, analysts at Nomura Holdings in Mumbai wrote in a report Saturday. Zee trades at a "very attractive" valuation, they said, maintaining their buy recommendation on the stock.

Zee is close to selling an infrastructure asset and expects to complete the sale of road and solar power projects by April, Mr Goenka said. Zee's owners have pledged 59 per cent of their shares to lenders as collateral, and the asset sales may help them revoke the pledges.

Friday's slump may have "exacerbated risk of pledges being invoked," CLSA analysts Deepti Chaturvedi and Akshat Agarwal wrote, while also recommending clients buy the shares.

Zee on Thursday reported a 75 per cent jump in profit to 5.6 billion rupees on sales of 21.7 billion rupees for the December quarter.

Mr Chandra, a former rice trader, in his letter urged lenders to "maintain patience, till the process of Zee Entertainment's stake sale is completed." "Post the sale process, we will be positively able to repay the entire dues, but if the lenders react in a panic situation, it will only hurt them and us."

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BP_OCBC_280119_2.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending

BP_NYSE_280119_3.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Stocks

Cloudy outlook for US stocks in 2019, mixed messages everywhere

BT_20190128_JNBREXIT28_3679873.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Government & Economy

EU's tough stance reinforces views of some Brexiteers

Most Read

1 Singapore's factory output ends on a weak note
2 Singapore private property market set to face demand tests in 2019
3 Broker's take: DBS keeps 'buy' on ComfortDelGro amid optimism about new ride-hailing rules
4 Too many cooks: The heat is on in the catering business
5 Retail property market may be on stronger recovery footing

Must Read

BT_20190128_ANGSGX28_3679778.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Stocks

Singapore to tighten audit, valuation rules

BP_OCBC_280119_2.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending

BP_NYSE_280119_3.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Stocks

Cloudy outlook for US stocks in 2019, mixed messages everywhere

BT_20190128_KELRESTART28Y5NK_3679833.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Government & Economy

US government agencies gear up to restart operations

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening