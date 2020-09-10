You are here

Home > Stocks

Indonesia stocks slump on Jakarta's plans to reinstate virus curbs

Thu, Sep 10, 2020 - 11:47 AM

af_idx_100920.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's main stock index slumped to its intraday lowest in more than two months on Thursday after the governor of Jakarta said he would reinstate social distancing restrictions due to a rise in coronavirus infections.

Indonesia's main stock index fell 4.1 per cent within the...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 10, 2020 11:41 AM
Real Estate

US sells Hong Kong consulate compound for HK$2.57b

[HONG KONG] The US has sold its consulate staff compound in one of Hong Kong's most exclusive neighbourhoods for HK$...

Sep 10, 2020 11:31 AM
Banking & Finance

Former Goldman Sachs banker seeks to have 1MDB charges dropped

[KUALA LUMPUR] A former Goldman Sachs Group banker has sought to have his charges lightened or dropped after...

Sep 10, 2020 11:17 AM
Consumer

Former Theranos CEO Holmes may pursue 'mental disease' in her defence

[CALIFORNIA] Former Theranos chief executive officer (CEO) Elizabeth Holmes is exploring a "mental disease" defence...

Sep 10, 2020 11:12 AM
Transport

UPS to hire 100,000 seasonal workers for extended holiday shopping rush

[LOS ANGELES] United Parcel Service (UPS) on Wednesday said it would hire more than 100,000 workers for the winter...

Sep 10, 2020 11:07 AM
Companies & Markets

Perennial Real Estate to delist from SGX next Monday

MAINBOARD-LISTED Perennial Real Estate Holdings will be delisted from the Singapore bourse with effect from 9am on...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Singtel, Sunningdale, Sembcorp, AGV, Raffles Education

Employers urged to step up flexi-hours to ease crowding risk

Singapore stocks open higher on Thursday; STI up 0.4%

Joint bank accounts may come under more scrutiny in debt chase

August new home sales surge to 11-month high on pent-up demand

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.