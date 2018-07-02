You are here
WALL STREET INSIGHT
Major US stock indexes end Q2 with modest gains
Rebound comes as traders bet on ceasefire in the trade war for the Fourth of July holiday
A REBOUND late last week allowed major US stock indexes to finish the second quarter with modest gains as traders bet that there would be a ceasefire in the trade war for the Fourth of July holiday.
Major indexes could soon retest their 2018 lows unless jobs data this week and second-
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg