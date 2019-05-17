You are here

Home > Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Friday

Fri, May 17, 2019 - 5:36 PM

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Friday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 6.17 points to 1,605.36.

Volume was 1.9 billion lots worth RM1.5 billion.

Losers beat gainers 408 to 342.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

lwx_cbd_170519_3.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms scramble to mitigate trade war fallout as orders dive

lwx_sia_170519_4.jpg
May 17, 2019
Transport

SIA's Q4 earnings down 28%, full-year gain slumps 47%; airline sees fuel costs headwinds

file743rhbyu79jeikmj4dh.jpg
May 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux suitor Utico seeks delay over water unit; PUB says 'no'

Most Read

1 Singtel not in position to speculate on capex for 5G in Singapore, says CEO
2 Artificial intelligence is not a silver bullet
3 Two Singaporean teen golfers earn US trip
4 Singapore urges US to accept China's rise, spare other nations
5 Temasek’s Vertex raises US$230m for fourth South-east Asia fund
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_containers_170519_69.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports extend double-digit drop for 2nd straight month in April; confounding expectations

MoneyHacksEp42card.jpg
May 6, 2019
Podcasts

PODCAST: How to get bonus interest in bank-and-earn accounts (Money Hacks, Ep 42)

May 17, 2019
Garage

Grab to expand anti-fraud team to 200 by end-2019 as scammers get smarter

lwx_SINGAPORE SKYLINE_170519_105.jpg
May 17, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore is 3rd most innovative city globally; innovation key to property investment: JLL report

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening