Malaysia: Shares close higher on Thursday

Thu, Jun 20, 2019 - 5:48 PM

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 8.89 points to 1,675.43.

Volume was 2.3 billion lots worth RM2.3 billion.

Gainers beat losers 470 to 351.

