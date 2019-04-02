You are here

Malaysia: Shares end higher on Tuesday

Tue, Apr 02, 2019 - 5:36 PM

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 4.17 points to 1,632.83.

Volume was 2.8 billion lots worth RM2 billion.

Gainers outnumbered losers 433 to 363.

