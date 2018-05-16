You are here

Home > Stocks

Malaysia stocks get no love from foreigners after election shock

Wed, May 16, 2018 - 1:11 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Foreign investors in Malaysian stocks are voting with their money after Mahathir Mohamad's surprise election win.

After a volatile start to trading on Monday morning, the nation's benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Index has stayed resilient with a gain of 0.4 per cent this week. But overseas investors aren't taking any chances. The nation's foreign inflows this year has more than halved after foreigners sold US$375.6 million of stocks in two days after markets reopened this week.

"The ripple effect from the election results is still there," said Danny Wong Teck Meng, chief executive officer at Areca Capital Sdn by phone in Kuala Lumpur. "Foreigners might not want to sit through this uncertainty for the next 100 days or so of the new administration."

The nation's stock market still remains as one of the only emerging markets in Asia that has attracted foreign buyers, with about US$260.6 million in inflows so far this year. This could change if foreign investors maintain their selling momentum.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Local institution funds and retail investors are positive on the market and they don't worry much about the uncertainty, as the market is driven by positive sentiment now, Wong said.

"Now it's down to how fast Mahathir can influence to form things as quick as possible. The restructuring is good for the economy," he said.

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

electronics.jpg
May 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tech stocks searching for mojo amid mediocre Q1 earnings

bp_sgprivate_150518_74.jpg
May 16, 2018
Real Estate

Number of private homes sold by developers up only a tad in April

yaohui-pixgeneric-6816.jpg
May 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA could surprise with stronger-than-expected results

Most Read

1 Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries
2 Keyless cars are convenient, but can lead to a deadly error
3 Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’
4 Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS
5 Now out of power, Najib faces Malaysia wrath over 1MDB secrets
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

jtanwar3160518.jpg
May 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia's jailed leader Anwar Ibrahim freed after royal pardon

2018-05-15T050353Z_602079889_RC1782D65D20_RTRMADP_3_MALAYSIA-POLITICS-SCANDAL.JPG
May 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore prepared to extend further help to Malaysia on 1MDB-related transactions: CAD, MAS

Cairnhill Astoria_01.jpg
May 16, 2018
Real Estate

Cairnhill Astoria in District 9 to be put up for collective sale for S$196m

electronics.jpg
May 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tech stocks searching for mojo amid mediocre Q1 earnings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening