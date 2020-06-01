You are here

Home > Stocks

MSCI Singapore exclusions shave S$863m off market value

Mon, Jun 01, 2020 - 11:19 AM

[SINGAPORE] Four Singaporean blue-chip stocks lost a combined market capitalisation of S$863 million on Friday amid record volumes after MSCI deleted them from its benchmark for the city-state's largest stocks.

Two of the four shares excluded from the MSCI Singapore Index - Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) and Sembcorp Industries - became over-sold on a technical indicator Friday, while ComfortDelGro and SATS traded close to that territory, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Stock price declines in the companies excluded by MSCI were exacerbated as those firms face a "direct hit from the pandemic", Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners, an investment and advisory group that specialises in special situations.

MSCI announced the additions and deletions from its global standard indexes under its semi-annual index review on May 12. All changes would take place as of the close of May 29, it said in a statement.

Shares in SPH, which publishes The Business Times, slumped to their lowest closing level since 1992 on Friday, while those in Sembcorp Industries fell to their lowest since 2004 and ComfortDelGro ended at a five-week low.

SEE ALSO

Stocks to watch: First Reit, Keppel, mm2 Asia, Ascott Residence Trust, ThaiBev

Mapletree Logistics Trust, the sole addition to the MSCI's benchmark, dropped 2.4 per cent on Monday after closing at a record high in the previous trading session.

MSCI announced the additions and deletions from its global standard indexes under its semi-annual index review on May 12 and the changes took effect at the end of trading on May 29.

SPH was steady in early trading Monday, while ComfortDelGro was little changed as it traded without the right to a dividend. SATS shares were also little changed, while Sembcorp Industries rose 2.4 per cent.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 1, 2020 11:20 AM
Government & Economy

Chinese factories humming doesn't mean everyone is buying

[HONG KONG] China's factories are starting to hum again, but executives are now worried that the rebound could...

Jun 1, 2020 11:16 AM
Government & Economy

Japan considering re-opening door to some foreigners: media

[TOKYO] Japan is considering re-opening its borders to travellers from selected countries which have low levels of...

Jun 1, 2020 11:06 AM
Government & Economy

Japan considering re-opening door to some foreigners: media

[TOKYO] Japan is considering re-opening its borders to travellers from selected countries which have low levels of...

Jun 1, 2020 10:56 AM
Government & Economy

China's May factory activity returns to growth but demand remains weak: Caixin PMI

[BEIJING] China's factory activity unexpectedly returned to growth in May as strict measures to contain the...

Jun 1, 2020 10:37 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore's Infrastructure Asia, World Bank and SMU launch infrastructure capability programme

[SINGAPORE] Amid gloomy economic forecasts triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, infrastructure remains a bright spot...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.