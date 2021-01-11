You are here

Home > Stocks

New Zealand central bank says it was not specific target of cyber attack

Mon, Jan 11, 2021 - 1:23 PM

af_rbnz_110121.jpg
A cyber attack that breached the data systems of New Zealand's central bank also affected other users of a third-party file sharing application, the bank said on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WELLINGTON] A cyber attack that breached the data systems of New Zealand's central bank also affected other users of a third-party file sharing application, the bank said on Monday.

The breach was contained but it will take time to determine the impact, Adrian Orr, the governor of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, said in a statement.

"We have been advised by the third party provider that this wasn't a specific attack on the Reserve Bank, and other users of the file-sharing application were also compromised," Mr Orr added.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 11, 2021 01:24 PM
Transport

EV startup Faraday in SPAC merger talks to go public: sources

[NEW YORK] Faraday & Future, an electric-vehicle (EV) startup, is in talks to go public through a merger with...

Jan 11, 2021 01:06 PM
Companies & Markets

OCBC launches solar panel consumer loan for landed property homeowners

OCBC has launched a consumer loan for landed property homeowners looking to install solar panels on their homes.

Jan 11, 2021 12:58 PM
Government & Economy

'Big thing': Taiwan praises US move to lift restrictions on ties

[TAIPEI] The US lifting of restrictions on interactions with Taiwanese officials is a "big thing", Taiwan Foreign...

Jan 11, 2021 12:47 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: UOBKH raises TP for Singapore Medical Group on potential offer

UOB Kay Hian has maintained its "buy" call on Singapore Medical Group (SMG) with a higher target price of S$0.46...

Jan 11, 2021 12:41 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia buys additional 12.2 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia on Monday signed a deal to buy an additional 12.2 million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Three new Senior Counsel take silk

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, China Everbright, Chip Eng Seng, First Reit

Broker's take: DBS upgrades Riverstone to 'buy' as valuation turns attractive

MOM clarifies differences between ICT, other EP holders

Wheat exporters in Australia look beyond China to North Africa

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for