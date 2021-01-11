New Zealand central bank says it was not specific target of cyber attack

A cyber attack that breached the data systems of New Zealand's central bank also affected other users of a third-party file sharing application, the bank said on Monday.

The breach was contained but it will take time to determine the impact, Adrian Orr, the governor of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, said in a statement.

"We have been advised by the third party provider that this wasn't a specific attack on the Reserve Bank, and other users of the file-sharing application were also compromised," Mr Orr added.

REUTERS