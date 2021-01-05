You are here

NYSE says it no longer intends to move forward with delisting three Chinese telcos

Tue, Jan 05, 2021 - 11:16 AM

The New York Stock Exchange said on Monday it no longer intends to move forward with the delisting of China Mobile, China Telecom Corp and China Unicom Hong Kong.
[NEW NORK] The New York Stock Exchange said on Monday it no longer intends to move forward with the delisting of China Mobile, China Telecom Corp and China Unicom Hong Kong.

The exchange, in a statement published on its website, said it made the decision "in light of further consultation with relevant regulatory authorities." The exchange said last week it would delist the three companies following the US government's move in November to block investment in 31 firms deemed to be owned or controlled by the Chinese military.

