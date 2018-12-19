You are here

Home > Stocks

Oil collapse hits Australian shares, but NZ up; Fed in focus

Wed, Dec 19, 2018 - 2:54 PM

colin-asx-19.jpg
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BENGALURU] Australian shares fell on Wednesday as plummeting oil prices hit energy stocks, while investors were also cautious before a crucial Federal Reserve rates meeting which is expected to reset US monetary policy for the next year.

Oil prices sank more than 5 per cent on Tuesday to levels last seen in August 2017 on fears of rising supply at a time of slowing demand.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index declined 0.2 per cent or 8.9 points to close at 5,580.60, but was off a 1-1/2-week intraday low when it fell 0.6 per cent.

The Fed is expected to raise rates at the end of its meeting on Wednesday, though the main focus will be on whether policymakers will call a pause to their three-year tightening spell. Market pricing and recent comments from senior Fed officials suggest a slowing, or possibly an imminent pause, in the US rate-hike cycle.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The oil rout sent the energy index skidding 2.7 per cent to its lowest in just over a year.

Top loser Origin Energy dropped 5.7 per cent to over 1-1/2-year lows, while index heavyweight Santos Ltd fell nearly 4 per cent to levels last seen in March this year.

The healthcare index declined 1.4 per cent, with Mayne Pharma and Nanosonics Ltd leading the losses.

The banking sector managed to pull in some gains and helped the broad market downturn.

Shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) rose 1.1 per cent, while National Australia Bank (NAB) closed 0.8 per cent higher.

Shareholders voted against the executive remuneration plans of NAB and ANZ at their respective annual general meetings after a year of damaging misconduct revelations, which triggered sharp share price losses this year and undermined their growth plans.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.85 per cent or 73.82 points to end at 8,762.19.

Sky Network TV advanced 8.5 per cent to its highest in one week, while Ryman Healthcare rose 3.2 per cent.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

skp-sgx163 (1).jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Wish for more things nice, not naughty, for Singapore market

BT_20181219_LSDBS13_3647285.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

Tough year, but DBS pushes on to be go-to bank for Asia fixed income

BT_20181219_PGKIMLY19_3647215.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Kimly to focus on core biz of running coffeeshops

Most Read

1 Deloitte Singapore appoints new country managing partner
2 MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds
3 Social enterprise accused of failing to pay freelancers, others
4 Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds
5 Embracing artificial intelligence for industry

Must Read

nz-tim-191118.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Goldman banker barred for life from dealmaking here over 1MDB saga

colin-gms-8.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia to charge ex-Goldman's Ng after extradition delay: source

nz-stocks-191118.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

Institutional investors expect financial crisis within 5 years: poll

AK_DB_1912.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank in Hong Kong, Singapore sees exodus of almost 50 investment bankers since May

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening