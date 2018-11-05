You are here

Plenty to keep investors occupied as focus fixed on earnings, mid-terms

Mon, Nov 05, 2018 - 5:50 AM
US stocks rose sharply last week, but hopes that the rally marked the end of autumn volatility were dashed by last Friday's sell-off.
This week, more swings are almost guaranteed as markets digest a new policy statement from the Federal Reserve and the results of the mid-term elections.

