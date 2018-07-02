You are here

Home > Stocks

Relief for China's markets proves short-lived as stocks slump

Mon, Jul 02, 2018 - 12:42 PM

BP_ChinaStock_020718_96.jpg
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[HONG KONG] Hopes for a sustained rebound in Chinese stocks faded on Monday as selling resumed amid concern about a falling currency, housing curbs and the impact of trade tariffs.

The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.1 per cent at the midday break, led by real estate companies and energy producers. The gauge rallied 2.2 per cent on Friday, paring its worst month since January 2016. The yuan retreated 0.2 per cent after depreciating by a record in June. The pace of the currency's descent has surprised analysts, with ING Groep NV cutting its forecast for the second time in days.

Shanghai stocks tumbled into a bear market last week amid concern the economy will struggle to withstand rising tensions with the US Purchasing manager index readings for June released on Saturday showed a gauge of export orders shrinking, suggesting the trade war is already weighing on growth. Domestic issues are also hurting sentiment, with a gauge of property shares falling to the lowest since November 2016 on Monday.

"Expectations that China will impose more property controls are weighing on developer shares as the market is still overheated," said Jiang Yining, a Shanghai-based analyst with Capital Securities.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Shanghai's property stock index fell 3.3 per cent. Poly Real Estate Group tumbled 6 per cent, while Gemdale lost 3.8 per cent. Developers have been under pressure as the government stepped up measures to curb real estate speculation and restrict developers' international bond issuance.

The yuan traded at 6.6340 per US dollar. ING cut its forecast to 7 from 6.6 in a note, saying the depreciation reflects the risks of a trade war, while the central bank is allowing market forces to dictate the speed of the declines.

Bonds also started July on a weaker note, with the yield on 10-year government debt rising 2 basis points to 3.5 per cent, after ending Friday at its lowest level since April 2017.

Hong Kong's markets are closed for a holiday.

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BP_$$_020718_2.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

US$ rally a boon for some SGX firms

BT_20180702_LSDBS_3486604.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS eyes Taiwan, Japan, Europe in hunt for bonds growth

BT_20180702_JLTOP2_3487119.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

More interest in green products: Soc Gen

Most Read

1 Bitcoin bloodbath nears dot-com levels as many tokens go to zero
2 Former HSBC senior VP jailed 10 years and six months for cheating elderly women of their savings
3 Malaysia's 1MDB taskforce freezes bank accounts of former PM Najib Razak's party
4 CIMB rolls out "first online application" for S'pore-dollar fixed deposit
5 US$ rally a boon for some SGX firms
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_$$_020718_2.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

US$ rally a boon for some SGX firms

BT_20180702_LSDBS_3486604.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS eyes Taiwan, Japan, Europe in hunt for bonds growth

Jul 2, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore private home prices up 3.4% in Q2: URA flash estimates

Jul 2, 2018
Stocks

PropNex debuts on SGX mainboard at 68.5 Singapore cents apiece

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening