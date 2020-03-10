You are here

Home > Stocks

Saudi bourse leads Gulf rally as oil prices recover

Tue, Mar 10, 2020 - 3:49 PM

doc79n21pavioodzxrd7xz_doc79m0yjfchr516q79ifp1.jpg
Stock markets in the energy-rich Gulf states made a strong rebound in opening trade Tuesday, led by the Saudi bourse which jumped 5.6 per cent, as oil prices bounced after heavy losses.
PHOTO: AFP

[DUBAI] Stock markets in the energy-rich Gulf states made a strong rebound in opening trade Tuesday, led by the Saudi bourse which jumped 5.6 per cent, as oil prices bounced after heavy losses.

Energy giant Aramco, which dominates the Saudi Tadawul market, gained 5.5 per cent after a series of sessions in the red where it tumbled below the price where it listed last December.

Dubai Financial Market surged 5.5 per cent while its sister Abu Dhabi market rose 4.2 per cent, partly reversing steep declines.

Boursa Kuwait, where trading on its premier index was suspended for two days due to huge losses, rallied 6.6 per cent and the Qatar stock market rose 3.0 per cent.

The small bourses of Bahrain and Oman rose 1.2 per cent and 0.2 per cent respectively.

SEE ALSO

Saudi Aramco shares open 10% lower as oil price crumbles

All the Gulf stock markets sustained heavy losses in the past two days, dropping to multi-year lows after oil producers failed to reach an agreement on output cuts in an impasse that sent oil prices crashing.

After Russia rejected calls from oil-exporting cartel Opec, which includes Saudi Arabia, for deeper output cuts to combat a coronavirus-fuelled slump in demand, Riyadh drove through massive price cuts in a bid to win market share.

As the confrontation flared, oil prices - the mainstay of public revenues in the Gulf states - posted the single biggest one-day loss in three decades on Monday with Brent crude sliding to US$33 a barrel.

But as Brent gained more than 7.0 per cent to around US$37 a barrel on Tuesday, energy and global stocks also rebounded in Asian trade, a day after global equities suffered their biggest losses in more than a decade.

AFP

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 10, 2020 03:53 PM
Banking & Finance

Virus to boost Asian bank credit costs by US$100b: S&P

[HONG KONG] The coronavirus outbreak will add US$100 billion in credit losses to banks in the Asia-Pacific region...

Mar 10, 2020 03:51 PM
Real Estate

Singapore property auction listings could rise 10% in 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak: report

SINGAPORE property auction listings could rise by 10 per cent in 2020 as more properties are put up for sale amid an...

Mar 10, 2020 03:48 PM
Real Estate

Questions raised over how Tokyo mayor secured hot property

[TOKYO] A five-time mayor of a central Tokyo district that includes Japan's financial centre is facing questions...

Mar 10, 2020 03:39 PM
Technology

Apple’s iPhone shipments to China plunge 60% in February

[BEIJING] Apple Inc's iPhone shipments in China plunged more than 60 per cent in February, when the coronavirus...

Mar 10, 2020 03:26 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares rebound on move to tighten short-selling rules, global stimulus hopes

[SEOUL] South Korean shares recouped early losses to settle higher on Tuesday as the government pledged to clamp...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.