Seoul: Shares end at record high on biopharmaceuticals boost

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed at a record high on Monday as strong performance by local biopharmaceutical shares outweighed fresh domestic curbs to contain the third wave of the coronavirus outbreak.

The benchmark Kospi rose 6.47 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 2,778.65.

Seoul and surrounding areas banned gatherings of more than four people over the Christmas and New Year holidays as the country recorded its highest daily death toll from the coronavirus on Monday.

Foreigners were net sellers of 7.9 billion won (S$9.5 million) worth of shares on the main board.

The Kospi has risen 26.44 per cent so far this year, and gained 14.7 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The trading volume was 1,124.57 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 907, the number of advancing shares was 422.

REUTERS