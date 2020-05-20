Seoul: Shares extend gains on policy expectations

South Korean shares settled higher for the fourth straight session on Wednesday, buoyed by expectations of policy support to mitigate the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Seoul stock market's main Kospi closed up 9.03 points, or 0.46 per cent, at 1,989.64.

South Korea said the government and the central bank would set up a 10 trillion won (S$11.5 billion) special purpose vehicle to directly purchase commercial paper, to calm a local debt market hammered by the pandemic.

Stock prices rose on expectations of policy support, but it is unlikely that they would gain a stronger momentum at current index readings, said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at DS Investment & Securities.

Foreigners were net buyers of 78.1 billion won ($63.50 million) worth of shares on the main board.

REUTERS