You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Shares extend gains on recovery hopes; Fed in focus

Wed, Jun 10, 2020 - 4:10 PM

file7atpozac1b71m825zhpm (1).jpg
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SEOUL] South Korean shares rose for the ninth straight session on Wednesday on hopes for a quick recovery from the coronavirus-induced economic downturn, though investors maintained a cautious stance ahead of a US Federal Reserve policy decision.

The Korean won firmed to its highest close in more than three months, and the benchmark bond yield rose.

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 6.77 points or 0.31 per cent to 2,195.69, its highest close since Feb 19. It also posted its longest winning streak since late September last year.

South Korea's unemployment rate surged to the highest level in more than 10 years in May as businesses slashed hiring due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fed policymakers will publish later in the day their first economic projections since the pandemic set off a recession in February.

SEE ALSO

Seoul: Stocks end higher for eighth day on quicker recovery hopes

Investors are waiting for the Fed's remarks on the economic outlook and clues on future measures.

Shares of LG Chem closed up 1.73 per cent as the company said it had signed a conditional contract with China's Ningbo Shanshan to sell most of its liquid crystal display (LCD) polariser business for US$1.10 billion.

Foreigners were net sellers of 48.40 billion won (S$56.1 million) worth of shares on the main board.

The won closed trading 0.55 per cent higher at 1,191.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, its highest close since March 5.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted 0.6 per cent higher at 1,191.6 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,191.3.

The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield was flat at 0.840 per cent, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.2 basis points to 1.397 per cent.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 10, 2020 04:19 PM
Stocks

Europe: Banks lead stocks higher ahead of Fed's economic view

[BENGALURU] European shares rose on Wednesday, with banks leading the gains as investors awaited the US Federal...

Jun 10, 2020 04:10 PM
Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse CEO sees things 'going in right direction'

[ZURICH] Business conditions are improving after a tough start to the year, Credit Suisse chief executive Thomas...

Jun 10, 2020 04:04 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Shares end almost flat just below 3-month high as rally loses steam

[TOKYO] Japanese shares closed nearly flat on Wednesday, ending just below a three-month high hit earlier this week...

Jun 10, 2020 04:00 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end at 3-month high on rebound hopes; Fed in focus

[BENGALURU] Australian shares ended at a three-month peak on Wednesday on signs of a rapid recovery from the...

Jun 10, 2020 03:52 PM
Government & Economy

451 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 7 in community

[SINGAPORE] There are 451 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Wednesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 38,965...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.