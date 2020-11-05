You are here

Seoul: Shares log biggest daily jump since June

Thu, Nov 05, 2020 - 3:56 PM

[SEOUL] South Korean shares marked their best session in nearly five months on Thursday, led by new energy and technology shares, after Wall Street gained on the prospect of a gridlock in US.

The benchmark Kospi closed up 56.47 points at 2,413.79, logging the biggest daily percentage jump since June 16.

Democrat Joe Biden is expected to beat President Donald Trump after winning two critical US states, though the prospects of the Democrats taking the Senate dimmed, pointing to deadlock should Mr Biden take the White House.

Foreigners were net buyers of 1,132.1 billion won (S$1.3 million) worth of shares on the main board.

The trading volume during the session in the Kospi index was 691.41 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 906, the number of advancing shares was 713.

