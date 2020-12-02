You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Shares post record closing high on chip sector outlook

Wed, Dec 02, 2020 - 3:07 PM

AK_krstocks_0212.jpg
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SEOUL] South Korean shares jumped to a record closing high on Wednesday, helped by chip makers after Micron Technology raised its revenue outlook for the first quarter of 2021, while vaccine-related progress and US stimulus hopes also supported sentiment. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose.

The benchmark Kospi ended up 41.65 points or 1.58 per cent at 2,675.9, after gaining 1.7 per cent on Tuesday.

Chip giant Samsung Electronics hit a record high while peer SK Hynix surged to a near 20-year peak on strong November trade data and Micron Technology raising its revenue outlook.

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix make up about 30 per cent of the Kospi's total market capitalisation.

Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech are in a tight race to launch their Covid-19 vaccines in Europe after both applied for emergency European Union approvals on Tuesday.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

A top US Senate Republican Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that the Congress should include a new coronavirus stimulus in a US$1.4 trillion spending bill.

"Possibilities of (US) stimulus and vaccine development before the year-end boosted investor sentiment," said Samsung Securities analyst Seo Jung-hun, adding that Micron raising its earnings guidance stoked optimism about the chip industry.

Foreigners were net buyers of 514.1 billion won (S$621.2 million) worth of shares on the main board.

The won ended at 1,100.8 per US dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.49 per cent higher than its previous close, and the strongest finish since mid-June 2018.

In offshore trading, the won traded at 1,100.2, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,100.1.

In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 point to 111.57.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.1 basis point to 0.984 per cent.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 2, 2020 03:03 PM
Technology

Xiaomi shares sink 12% after US$3.1b sale disclosure delay

[HONG KONG] Xiaomi Corp dropped the most ever in Hong Kong after China's No 2 smartphone maker raised US$3.1 billion...

Dec 2, 2020 02:53 PM
Consumer

JD.com, Carlyle among bidders for CJ Group's US$1b China logistics business: sources

[HONG KONG] Chinese online retailer JD.com, delivery company SF Group and Carlyle are bidding for South Korean...

Dec 2, 2020 02:43 PM
Real Estate

New York suburbs see condo-buying boom as houses get too pricey

[NEW YORK] The homebuying boom in New York's suburbs is spreading to condos.

Dec 2, 2020 02:40 PM
Transport

Hyundai Motor to launch dedicated EV platform in major push into electric cars

[SEOUL] South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group said on Wednesday it will introduce an electric vehicle (EV)-only platform...

Dec 2, 2020 02:32 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks edge up on vaccine, stimulus hopes

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed marginally higher on Wednesday, supported by optimism over potential coronavirus...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DBS, Standard Chartered make further cuts to deposit account rates

DBS approves S$800m in collateral-free loans for micro enterprises

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB downgrades Jardine Matheson to 'hold'

Taiwan says economy to rebound; 2021 rate increase depends on situation

Stocks to watch: Top Glove, UG Healthcare, SingPost, Thomson Medical, mm2 Asia

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for