You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks drop after Wall Street slump

Tue, Mar 17, 2020 - 11:37 AM

rk_kospi_170320.jpg
South Korean shares fell more than 2 per cent on Tuesday, following a historic rout on Wall Street, on fears of the coronavirus that poses a major threat to economic growth and as actions from major central banks failed to encourage investors.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] South Korean shares fell more than 2 per cent on Tuesday, following a historic rout on Wall Street, on fears of the coronavirus that poses a major threat to economic growth and as actions from major central banks failed to encourage investors.

The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

By 0232 GMT, the benchmark Kospi fell 43.94 points, or 2.56 per cent, to 1,670.92, after dropping as much as 4.5 per cent to 1637.88 in early trade, the lowest since early-June 2010. The index has fallen 23.97 per cent so far this year.

Foreigners sold net 311.6 billion won (S$356.4 million) worth of shares on the mainboard.

Financial markets cratered on Monday with the S&P 500 tumbling 12 per cent, its biggest drop since "Black Monday" three decades ago, as a series of emergency central bank rate cuts globally only added to the recent sense of investor panic.

SEE ALSO

Seoul: Stocks plunge, triggering Kospi circuit breakers for first time since 2001

A plunge in local equities are tracking that from the United States and market volatility will remain high as the coronavirus risk persists, said Lee Won, an analyst at Bookook Securities.

The country reported 84 new infections on Tuesday, bringing the total to 8,320.

After the onshore markets closed on Monday, the Bank of Korea slashed interest rates by 50 basis points to a record low, joining global central banks to soften the economic fallout.

The nation's vice-finance minister said on Tuesday the widening fallout from the coronavirus outbreak may lead to unprecedented economic and financial crisis for the country.

US President Donald Trump on Monday said the worst of the new coronavirus could be over by July or August, adding that a recession was possible.

The won was quoted at 1,240.9 per US dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 1.2 per cent lower than its previous close of 1,226. In early trade, the currency weakened to its lowest since Feb 29, 2016.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,240.4 per US dollar, down 0.6 per cent from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,234.7 per US dollar.

In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.28 points to 111.58.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 9.5 basis points to about 1 per cent, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.4 basis points to 1.5 per cent.

REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 17, 2020 11:41 AM
Government & Economy

US, China accuse each other of coronavirus fear-mongering

[WASHINGTON] The United States and China on Monday each demanded that the other stop smearing its reputation over...

Mar 17, 2020 11:40 AM
Banking & Finance

US banking giants tap Fed's discount window to ease stigma

[NEW YORK] Eight giant US banks said they would access the Federal Reserve's discount window, in a move meant to...

Mar 17, 2020 11:28 AM
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong drawing up plans for Chapter 11 style bankruptcy system

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong plans to introduce its version of US-style "Chapter 11" bankruptcy provisions, a senior...

Mar 17, 2020 11:24 AM
Government & Economy

China reports just 1 new domestic virus case, 20 more imported

[BEIJING] China reported on Tuesday just one new domestic coronavirus infection but found 20 more cases imported...

Mar 17, 2020 11:22 AM
Real Estate

MGM Resorts plans to tap as much as US$1.5b in backup loans

[NEW YORK] MGM Resorts International plans to draw down as much as US US$1.5 billion in backup loans, according to a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.