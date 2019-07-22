You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks end flat on caution over exports, Q2 earnings

Mon, Jul 22, 2019 - 3:54 PM

file6ucdl8fzx8y1dnb6q9qc.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SEOUL] South Korean shares ended flat on Monday, after trading in a narrow range, as investors were cautious about sluggish exports and trends emerging from corporate earnings. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

The Seoul stock market's main Kospi index closed down 1.02 points or 0.05 per cent at 2,093.34.

South Korea's exports for the first 20 days of this month fell a sharp 13.6 per cent from a year earlier, customs data showed, led by poor semiconductor shipments and underscoring continued weakness in global demand.

Hyundai Motor posted its steepest quarterly net profit gain in over seven years, as a weaker local currency helped lift US income, while new models boosted domestic sales. Its shares closed down 1.1 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

SK Hynix is scheduled to post its second-quarter results on Thursday, while Samsung Electronics is due to announce its earnings on July 31.

Japan's strategy on trade restrictions against South Korea is expected to stay the same after the upper house election in Japan, said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Financial Investment. Sluggish trade data also weighed on sentiment though it was in line with expectations, he added.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling bloc won a solid majority in an upper house election on Sunday, but his coalition and allies fell short of a two-thirds majority needed to begin revising the pacifist constitution.

Foreigners were net buyers of 204.6 billion won worth of shares on the main board. The won was quoted at 1,178.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.32 per cent lower than its previous close at 1,174.5.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,178.4 per US dollar, down 0.3 per cent from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,177.2 per dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.45 per cent, after US stocks closed down on Friday. Japanese stocks fell 0.23 per cent.

The Kospi has risen 2.56 per cent so far this year, and gained 1.1 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 per cent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

Trading volume during the session on the Kospi index was 314.98 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 894, the number of advancing shares was 320.

The won has lost 5.3 per cent against the US dollar so far this year.

In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 point to 110.75, while the three-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.59 per cent.

The most liquid theree-year South Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.0 basis point to 1.335 per cent, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.2 basis points to 1.466 per cent. 

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20190722_JAVIEWS22TURN_3841072.jpg
Jul 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Business leaders call on govt to help firms help themselves in slowdown

BP_DBS_220719_1.jpg
Jul 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sustainability-linked loans: Next instrument in green financing?

BT_20190722_YOTOPLINE_3841084.jpg
Jul 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Rebranded GYP eyes property for growth

Most Read

1 Young and not so upwardly mobile
2 HK-listed AAC Technologies co-founder buys Leedon Park home
3 One Pearl Bank sells 160 units out of 200 released on launch weekend
4 Singapore remains on radar of China tourists
5 Iconic Eu Yan Sang Building up for sale with S$62.5m guide price

Must Read

BP_Singapore real estate _220719_59.jpg
Jul 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits can no longer be seen as 'low-risk' if leverage limit is raised: OCBC

EuYanSang Building.jpg
Jul 22, 2019
Real Estate

Iconic Eu Yan Sang Building up for sale with S$62.5m guide price

Jul 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Emas Offshore applies for judicial management after failed rescue deals

Jul 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern, Doctor Anywhere unveiling healthtech services for corporate clients

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly