You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks end higher on stimulus hopes, easing trade war concerns

Tue, Sep 10, 2019 - 3:45 PM

doc771jdfpbrmpm9y5uba7_doc73k5qt8xqlg1cwf68k51.jpg
South Korean shares gained for the fifth straight session on Tuesday, as concerns around Sino-U.S. trade war eased ahead of talks in October, and as hopes of global stimulus gathered momentum. 
EPA

[SEOUL] South Korean shares gained for the fifth straight session on Tuesday, as concerns around Sino-U.S. trade war eased ahead of talks in October, and as hopes of global stimulus gathered momentum. 

The KOSPI ended up 12.53 points, or 0.62 per cent, at 2,032.08.

The KOSPI has fallen 0.44 per cent so far this year, and lost 2.3 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

Foreigners were net buyers of US$26.23 million worth of shares on the main board on Tuesday.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190910_AGSTARHILL10_3887689.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

SGReit goes shopping for Isetan's share of Wisma Atria

BP_StanChart_100919_4.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Banking & Finance

Standard Chartered on track to hit 2021 returns target

BT_20190910_LMXHOCK_3887811.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Is BreadTalk's S$80m offer for Food Junction worth the dough?

Must Read

nz_condo_100929.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices hold steady in August from July: SRX

BP_Tokyo Electric_100919_63.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Technology

Singapore telcos could make up to US$510m from 5G by 2025: report

Jewel @ Killiney Photo.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

Owner seeking at least S$155m for Killiney Rd freehold hotel site

Sep 10, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, SPH, Ascott Reit, Ascendas H-Trust, SGReit, Isetan, Mercurius

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly