Seoul: Stocks end higher on stimulus hopes, easing trade war concerns

[SEOUL] South Korean shares gained for the fifth straight session on Tuesday, as concerns around Sino-U.S. trade war eased ahead of talks in October, and as hopes of global stimulus gathered momentum.

The KOSPI ended up 12.53 points, or 0.62 per cent, at 2,032.08.

The KOSPI has fallen 0.44 per cent so far this year, and lost 2.3 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

Foreigners were net buyers of US$26.23 million worth of shares on the main board on Tuesday.

