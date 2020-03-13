You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks plunge, triggering Kospi circuit breakers for first time since 2001

Fri, Mar 13, 2020 - 11:31 AM

AB_kospi_130320.jpg
South Korean shares plunged to a near 10-year low on Friday, triggering circuit breakers on the main index for the first time in nearly two decades, as panic over the coronavirus led to a rout in global equities.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] South Korean shares plunged to a near 10-year low on Friday, triggering circuit breakers on the main index for the first time in nearly two decades, as panic over the coronavirus led to a rout in global equities.

The won slid to a four-year low, while the benchmark bond yield soared.

By 0233 GMT, the benchmark Kospi was down 128.68 points, or 7 per cent, at 1,705.65.

It earlier fell as much as 8.2 per cent to the lowest since late 2011, and has lost 22.4 per cent so far this year. The index was set to post the biggest weekly decline since the 2008 financial crisis.

The Korea Exchange activated trading curbs on the local stock market for a second straight day on Friday.

SEE ALSO

South Korean exotic notes face margin-call risk

The Bank of Korea said on Friday its seven-member committee was discussing whether to hold a rare inter-meeting review to cut policy interest rates to a new record-low. The bank has not delivered an emergency rate cut since October 2008.

South Korea's FX authorities said they will act to stem any herd-like behaviour in the currency market, while multiple dealers told Reuters that the authorities were suspected to have sold US dollars to curb the won's weakness.

Foreigners were net sellers of 570.6 billion won (S$658.7 million) worth of shares on the mainboard.

The won was quoted at 1,224.3 per US dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 1.5 per cent lower than its previous close of 1,206.5.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,224.4 per US dollar, down 1.1 per cent from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,221.4 per US dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 4.2 per cent, while Japanese stocks fell 8 per cent.

The trading volume during the session in the Kospi index was 473.87 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 904, the number of advancing shares was eight. In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.18 points to 111.33.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 7.6 basis points to 1.140 per cent, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 12.9 basis points to 1.515 per cent.

REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 13, 2020 11:27 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea reports 110 new novel coronavirus cases, total at 7,979

[SEOUL] South Korea reported 110 new novel coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the country's total infections to 7,...

Mar 13, 2020 11:12 AM
Government & Economy

Philippines' finance minister tasks state pension funds to support stock market

[MANILA] The Philippines' finance minister on Friday ordered state pension funds to support the stock market by...

Mar 13, 2020 11:11 AM
Government & Economy

Mainland China reports 8 new confirmed cases of coronavirus

[BEIJING] Mainland China had eight new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Thursday, the country's National...

Mar 13, 2020 11:09 AM
Government & Economy

China ramps up efforts to boost consumption as virus hurts economy

[BEIJING] China's state planner on Friday announced guidelines to boost residents' property income and improve...

Mar 13, 2020 11:06 AM
Life & Culture

One Championship moves to closed-door, audience-free events amid coronavirus outbreak

SPORTS media firm One Championship has made its events closed-door and audience-free in response to the novel...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.