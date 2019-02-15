You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks shrink on profit taking, feeble data

Fri, Feb 15, 2019 - 3:33 PM

AK_krstocks_1502.jpg
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SEOUL] South Korea's Kospi stock index fell on Friday as investors creamed off profit after four straight sessions of gains, while risk appetite was dented by weak data from the United States and China. The South Korean won and bond yields fell.

The index closed down 29.76 points or 1.34 per cent at 2,196.09, after a more than 1 per cent rise on Thursday. For the week, it added 0.9 per cent, snapping losses a week earlier.

US retail sales recorded their biggest drop in more than nine years in December as receipts fell across the board, raising fresh worries about the strength of the world's top economy. China's factory-gate inflation slowed for a seventh straight month in January to its weakest pace since September 2016, raising concerns the world's second-biggest economy may see the return of deflation as domestic demand cools. Shares of Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Holdings jumped 20.9 per cent as its shipbuilding unit Hanjin Heavy agreed with Philippine banks on debt restructuring regarding its shipyard in the Philippines.

The won was quoted at 1,128.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.32 per cent weaker than its previous close at 1,125.1. The currency shed 0.4 per cent against the dollar on a weekly basis, marking a second straight weekly loss.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,128.46 per US dollar, down 0.27 per cent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,113.55 per dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.21 per cent, after US stocks ended the previous session with mild losses. Japanese stocks weakened 1.13 per cent.

The Kospi is up around 9.1 per cent so far this year, and up by 9.73 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions. The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 per cent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

The trading volume during the session on the Kospi index was 395.65 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 896, the number of advancing shares was 273. Foreigners were net sellers of 178.81 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

The US dollar has risen 1.36 per cent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,108.67 per dollar on Jan 31, 2019 and low is 1,133.4 on Jan 21, 2019.

In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 point to 109.35.

The Korean three-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.86 per cent, while the most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.779 per cent, lower than 1.795 per cent last quoted on the previous session.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_150219_1.jpg
Feb 15, 2019
Government & Economy

EDB sees S$8b to S$10b in fixed asset investments for 2019

BT_20190215_KRBEACH15_3696685.jpg
Feb 15, 2019
Real Estate

RB Capital said to be in exclusive due diligence on Andaz hotel at Duo

BP_Singtel_150219_25.jpg
Feb 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel sees full-year Ebitda dip after posting 14% fall in Q3 profit

Most Read

1 StanChart hires HSBC's Chow Wan Thonh as its Singapore head of global banking
2 Raffles Education sinks deeper into the red with S$15.2m Q2 loss
3 S-Reits placements, rights hit 8-year high of S$4.3b in 2018
4 Infrastructure players look for another Budget boost
5 Singtel Q3 profit down 14.2% to S$822.8m

Must Read

BP_SG_150219_44.jpg
Feb 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's full-year growth slows to 3.2% as fourth quarter misses mark

BP_SGmanufacturing_150219_45.jpg
Feb 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Growth in manufacturing, services slowed in 2018, trend expected to continue this year: MTI

Feb 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: ThaiBev shares surge 9% on back of stellar Q1 results; DBS maintains 'buy'

file6ux6iyaw8lhcswa195s.jpg
Feb 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: OCBC, DBS downgrade StarHub to 'sell' and 'hold' respectively, RHB maintains 'neutral'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening