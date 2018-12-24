You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks wobble on US govt shutdown, dim trade talk outlook

Mon, Dec 24, 2018 - 11:17 AM

file734r84rxuuxvmxy25qm.jpg
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SEOUL] South Korea's Kospi stock index declined on Monday as investors are anxious about political instability in the United States. The South Korean won fell, while bond yields rose.

At 0116 GMT, the Kospi was down 8.41 points or 0.41 per cent at 2,053.08.

Local markets fell on concerns over the partial US government shutdown and possible delay of Sino-US trade negotiations, according to Mirae Asset report.

Aides of US President Donald Trump said the government shutdown could be extended to January.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Over the weekend, Mr Trump's trade adviser Peter Navarro said it would be difficult for the United States and China to reach an agreement after the 90-day period of talks, unless Beijing was prepared to overhaul its trade and industrial practices.

The won was quoted at 1,127.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.42 per cent weaker than its previous close of 1,122.4.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,126.7 per dollar, up 0.12 per cent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,107.65 per dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.27 per cent, after US stocks ended the previous session with mild losses. Japanese financial markets were closed on Monday.

The Kospi is down around 16.5 per cent so far this year and by 1.18 per cent in the past 30 days. The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 per cent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

The trading volume on the Kospi index was 92.4 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 880, the number of advancing shares was 274.

Foreigners were net sellers of 42.19 billion won worth of shares. The dollar has risen 5.66 per cent against the won this year. The won's high for the year was 1,053.55 per dollar, hit on April 2, and its low was 1,146.26, touched on Oct. 11. 

In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 points to 109.18. The Korean three-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.9 per cent, while the benchmark three-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.84 per cent, higher than the previous day's 1.84 per cent.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20181224_JAGROWTHKV1B_3650926.jpg
Dec 24, 2018
Government & Economy

As manufacturing slows, diverse factors may drive 2019 growth

BT_20181224_RJENSIGN_3650433.jpg
Dec 24, 2018
Technology

Ensign sees big potential in Asia cybersecurity

BP_IPC_241218_6.jpg
Dec 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Ailing firms find new lease of life in real estate

Most Read

1 Not plugged in?: Why we are so slow to adopt electric cars, and what lies ahead
2 Global banks chasing Asia techs' transaction business as trade tensions continue
3 DKSH to buy Auric Pacific's distribution business in Singapore, Malaysia for 160m Swiss francs
4 SGX RegCo orders special audit of SBI Offshore over property disposal
5 Ailing firms find new lease of life in real estate

Must Read

BT_20181224_JAGROWTHKV1B_3650926.jpg
Dec 24, 2018
Government & Economy

As manufacturing slows, diverse factors may drive 2019 growth

Dec 24, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CNMC Goldmine, Cromwell E-Reit, Boustead Projects, First Reit

Dec 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hong Kong stock exchange rejects CNMC Goldmine's dual listing application

BP_IPC_241218_6.jpg
Dec 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Ailing firms find new lease of life in real estate

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening