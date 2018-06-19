You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks, won extend losses on trade war concerns

Tue, Jun 19, 2018 - 3:41 PM

colin-ss-19.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] South Korea's Kospi stock index and the won slid on Tuesday as US President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs on Chinese products after Beijing decided to raise tariffs on US goods as a retaliation, worsening the trade spat between the world's two biggest economies. Bond yields dropped.

Meanwhile, South Korea's central bank governor Lee Ju-yeol said the commercial conflict between the two countries could have a sizeable impact on the Korean economy, adding the "uncertainties are high". 

At 0631 GMT, the Kospi ended down 36.10 points or 1.52 per cent at 2,340.14, hitting the lowest since February. The overall large-cap stocks such as the nation's steelmaker Posco and Samsung Biologics closed 4.5 per cent and 6.5 per cent lower, respectively, while the market heavyweight Samsung Electronics rallied to end higher after a four-day losing streak. 

South Korea's railway-related stocks and cement producers gained after the US and South Korea agreed to suspend a joint military drill scheduled for August, as it improved investor sentiment seeking benefit from any inter-Korean infrastructure projects. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The won was quoted at 1,109.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.39 per cent weaker than its previous close at 1,104.8, and extending losses into a fifth day session hitting the lowest since November 2017.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,108.33 per US dollar, down 0.54 per cent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,092.25 per dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.78 per cent, after US stocks ended the previous session with losses. Japanese stocks weakened 1.77 per cent.

The KOSPI is down around 3.7 per cent so far this year, and lost 5.53 per cent in the previous 30 days. The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 per cent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. The trading volume during the session on the Kospi index was 600,234,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 888, the number of advancing shares was 137. Foreigners were net sellers of 181,000 million won worth of shares.

The US dollar has risen 3.95 per cent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018, and low is 1,109.6 on June 19, 2018.

In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 points to 108.06. The Korean three-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 per cent, while the benchmark three-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.168 per cent, lower than the previous day's 2.18 per cent. 

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_OCBC_190618_1.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC targets S$1b profit from China's Greater Bay Area by 2023

JAPAN-STOCKS-MARKETS-062806.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Stocks

Asia equities battered again by US-China trade spat

cs-Leonie08.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Real Estate

Jump in May home sales lifts hopes for second half

Most Read

1 Ex-Malaysian PM Najib and family spotted in Langkawi with 30 bags
2 Saving Hyflux: stakeholders, patience is vital now
3 Astrea IV Class A-1 bonds rise to 102.9 on debut
4 Stock market remains in correction mode
5 O&M stocks appear to be decoupling from oil prices
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Hyflux_240518_2.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in talks for S$200m rescue financing

CPTPP
Jun 19, 2018
Government & Economy

American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore urges US to rejoin Trans-Pacific trade pact

Jun 19, 2018
Transport

SP Group to build Singapore's largest public electric vehicle charging network by 2020

BP_CapitaLand_190618_42.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Raffles United, Envictus International, CapitaLand

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening