You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks, won slide on trade war fears, safe-haven demand

Mon, Aug 26, 2019 - 6:06 PM

file76tutzbo4pwym376bzb.jpg
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed down more than 1.6 per cent on Monday, in line with broader Asia, as investors stayed on the sidelines due to an escalation in US-China trade war. The won fell, while the benchmark bond yields slipped on safe-haven demand.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Monday said China is willing to resolve its trade dispute with the United States through "calm" negotiations and resolutely opposes the escalation of the conflict.

The trade dispute between the world's two largest economies sharply escalated since Friday, with both sides levelling more tariffs on each other's exports.

Seoul's main stock index Kospi ended down 31.99 points, or 1.64 per cent, at 1,916.31, falling for the third consecutive session and marking its biggest intraday percentage loss since Aug 5.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,217.9 per US dollar, down 0.4 per cent from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,216.8 per US  dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.97 per cent, after US stocks ended its previous session with a big loss. Japanese stocks fell 2.17 per cent.

The Kospi has fallen 6.11 per cent so far this year, and/but lost 6.4 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The trading volume during the session in the Kospi index was 317.49 million shares. Of the total 892 traded issues, only 67 shares advanced.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_260819_2.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hong Kong turmoil may re-route some IPOs to Singapore

BP_health_260819_6.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
Garage

Singapore healthtech startups attract US$105m in 2018

BP_Vietnam_260819_5.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
ASEAN Business

Vietnam to see strong growth in 2019, unlikely to face US tariffs: reports

Must Read

Aug 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing output dips 0.4% in July, beating forecasts

sg3.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_SG_260819_2.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hong Kong turmoil may re-route some IPOs to Singapore

GCB at 7 Chestnut Crescent.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
Real Estate

Bukit Panjang GCB up for auction with S$9m asking price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly