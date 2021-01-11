You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore and other regional stocks end the day lower; STI down 0.31%

Mon, Jan 11, 2021 - 5:39 PM
raewee@sph.com.sg@RaeWeeBT

FOLLOWING its outperformance last week, the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) reversed its gains and closed in negative territory on Monday, slipping 9.29 points or 0.31 per cent to end at 2,983.90.

Among the STI constituents, Jardine Cycle & Carriage emerged as top performer for the day, gaining S$1.22 or 5.87 per cent to close at S$22.

Keppel Corporation was also among the counters that made gains; rising S$0.01 or 0.18 per cent to close at S$5.64. The conglomerate last Friday said offshore vessel player Floatel has reached an agreement with lenders of its revolving credit facilities and bank vessel facility, which will deliver a full discharge of security over the assets owned by some of the Floatel group entities.

Meanwhile, City Developments ended at the bottom of the performance table for the day, closing S$0.16 or 2.18 per cent lower at S$7.19, amid recent director departures.

Advancers outnumbered decliners 264 to 244 for the day, with 2.37 billion securities worth S$1.58 billion changing hands.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Elsewhere in Asia, most markets also ended the day in the red.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 38.61 points or 1.08 per cent at 3,531.50.

According to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday, China's producer price index (PPI) fell 0.4 per cent from a year earlier. The index was expected to fall 0.8 per cent, according to a median forecast in a Reuters poll. Meanwhile, the consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.2 per cent from a year earlier in December, the statistics bureau said.

UOB economist Ho Woei Chen said in a note on Monday that there is "possibility for the CPI to dip into the negative again in January and February due to the high base of comparison before rebounding strongly in the second half of the year to bring the annual CPI to 2.5-3.0 per cent this year".

"The strength of the recovery is dependent on the energy price trajectory, the recovery in both global demand and the domestic services sector. PPI deflation is also expected to continue narrowing this year along with the higher input prices," he added.

In South Korea, the benchmark Kospi also ended the day lower, shedding 3.73 points or 0.12 per cent to close at 3,148.45.

On the other hand, the Hang Seng Index gained 30 points or 0.11 per cent to end at 27,908.22.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 11, 2021 05:35 PM
Consumer

Beijing's virus clampdown spurs food price surge and shortages

[BEIJING] Beijing's move to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infections to the capital city is triggering a spike in...

Jan 11, 2021 05:21 PM
Transport

First Qatar to Saudi flight to take off after thaw

[DOHA] Air travel between Qatar and Saudi Arabia will resume on Monday, according to the countries' airlines, a...

Jan 11, 2021 05:18 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 15.94...

Jan 11, 2021 05:16 PM
Transport

Heathrow passenger numbers plunged 73% in 2020

[LONDON] Heathrow Airport, the busiest in Britain, said that passenger numbers slumped 73 per cent during 2020 as...

Jan 11, 2021 05:12 PM
Consumer

Royal Mail names former Ocado exec Thompson as CEO of UK business

[BENGALURU] Britain's Royal Mail promoted former Ocado and WM Morrison executive Simon Thompson to head its UK...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: UOBKH raises TP for Singapore Medical Group on potential offer

Thousands gather for Japan coming-of-age day despite virus surge

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

MOM clarifies differences between ICT, other EP holders

Three new Senior Counsel take silk

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for