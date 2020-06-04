Singapore leads Asian stock surge on hopes of sharp economic recovery

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SINGAPORE led Asia's stock markets on Wednesday in a rally on hopes that the global economy will rebound as lockdown measures ease.
The optimism from the reopening of economies continues to reign and fuel gains for global markets, sidelining geopolitical tensions and...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes